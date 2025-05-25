White has 2 goals, Vite scores in the 90th minute as Whitecaps beat RSL 3-2

By The Associated Press
Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna, second from right, shoots and scores against Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka (1) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 24, 2025, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tyler Tate]

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Brian White scored two goals — his second multi-goal game in his last three and third this season — and Pedro Vite scored from just outside the area in the 90th minute to help the Vancouver Whitecaps rally and beat Real Salt Lake 3-2 on Saturday night.

Vancouver (10-1-4) is unbeaten in nine consecutive games dating to a 3-1 loss to Chicago on March 22.

Vite bent a shot inside the back post to give the Whitecaps their first lead.

Zavier Gozo scored his first career goal in the first minute. The 18-year-old in his third MLS season ran onto a ball played ahead by Diego Luna and, from the left side of the area, slipped a shot between the legs of defender Tristan Blackmon and inside the near post.

Luna made it 2-0 when he scored his fifth goal in the last six games in the 4th minute. Dominik Marczuk played a cross from the right side that was deflected by goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka, but Luna was there to put away the rebound with a one-touch finish to make it 2-0.

Salt Lake scored two goals in the first five minutes of a match for the first time in club history and the is the first team in MLS to do so since the New York Red Bulls in 2018.

White put a away a header off a corner kick played in by Sebastian Berhalter in the 20th minute and converted from the penalty spot in the 25th to make it 2-2.

Rafael Cabral finished with three saves, including a diving stop in the 64th minute to deny White a hat trick and keep the game tied at 2-2.

Takaoka stopped four shots for Vancouver.

Salt Lake (4-9-2) is winless in five consecutive games, beginning with a 2-1 loss to the Whitecaps on May 3.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.