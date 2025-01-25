White Abarrio wins $3 million Pegasus World Cup with dominant performance at Gulfstream

By The Associated Press
CORRECTS TO WHITE ABARRIO NOT WHITE ALBARRIO - White Abarrio, ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., crosses the finish line to win the Pegasus World Cup horse race at Gulfstream Park, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Hallandale Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lynne Sladky]

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — White Abarrio has won the $3 million Pegasus World Cup with a dominant performance at Gulfstream. He ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:48.05 under jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., who earned his third career Pegasus victory. White Abarrio paid $7.60 to win as the 5-2 favorite for trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. Locked was second and Skippylongstocking, also trained by Joseph, was third. It was the fourth career Grade 1 win for White Abarrio, whose biggest victory came in the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic in 2023. Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan was ninth in the 11-horse field, extending his slump to 0-4 since his biggest win last May.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.