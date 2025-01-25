White Abarrio wins $3 million Pegasus World Cup with dominant performance at Gulfstream

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — White Abarrio has won the $3 million Pegasus World Cup with a dominant performance at Gulfstream. He ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:48.05 under jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., who earned his third career Pegasus victory. White Abarrio paid $7.60 to win as the 5-2 favorite for trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. Locked was second and Skippylongstocking, also trained by Joseph, was third. It was the fourth career Grade 1 win for White Abarrio, whose biggest victory came in the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic in 2023. Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan was ninth in the 11-horse field, extending his slump to 0-4 since his biggest win last May.

