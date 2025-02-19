While Manfred frets, some opposing players cheer the big-spending push of the Los Angeles Dodgers

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has praised the Los Angeles Dodgers for their big-spending ways. He’s also expressed concern for the financial disparity they’ve helped create. Others around the league aren’t nearly as conflicted. Athletics slugger Brent Rooker believes that teams spending money in pursuit of a World Series title is never a bad thing, even if it’s a rival club. MLB is the one major professional sport in America that doesn’t have a salary cap, though there are luxury tax penalties for passing certain spending thresholds. Last season, the Dodgers had a $353 million luxury tax payroll and had to pay a $103 million tax. The Athletics had the lowest luxury tax payroll at just under $84 million.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.