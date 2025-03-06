Where Russell Wilson ends up cooking is uncertain

Russell Wilson still has plenty of cooking left to do in the NFL. Where he ends up is a mystery heading into free agency next week. Wilson seemingly had found a home in Pittsburgh until a five-game losing streak to end the season left his future in doubt. He was 6-1 in his first seven starts and finished with 16 touchdowns, five interceptions and a 95.6 passer rating. The Steelers are considering retaining Wilson or Justin Fields, who went 4-2 for them and also will be a free agent. Aaron Rodgers and Sam Darnold also are available veterans for the six teams that don’t have a starter.

