Where Russell Wilson ends up cooking is uncertain

By ROB MAADDI The Associated Press
Russell Wilson, left, and Ciara attend Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)[Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Amy Harris]

Russell Wilson still has plenty of cooking left to do in the NFL. Where he ends up is a mystery heading into free agency next week. Wilson seemingly had found a home in Pittsburgh until a five-game losing streak to end the season left his future in doubt. He was 6-1 in his first seven starts and finished with 16 touchdowns, five interceptions and a 95.6 passer rating. The Steelers are considering retaining Wilson or Justin Fields, who went 4-2 for them and also will be a free agent. Aaron Rodgers and Sam Darnold also are available veterans for the six teams that don’t have a starter.

