When 11 vs. 11 turns to 11 vs. 12: Dutch soccer team plays with extra man, controversy erupts

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Heerenveen coach Robin van Persie was left furious this weekend after his side was held to a 2-2 draw by a rival that played with 12 men. Soccer _ when it’s played normally _ pits two teams of 11 players taking on each other. The mix-up happened with two minutes left and Heerenveen leading Fortuna Sittard 2-1. Following a double substitution, Jasper Dahlhaus remained on the pitch for a moment, creating the illegal extra-player situation. Dahlhaus eventually left the field of play before Fortuna was awarded a corner, with defender Rodrigo Guth heading home an equalizer for a 2-2 draw.

