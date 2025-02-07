What to watch for in the Super Bowl if you don’t know anything about football

NEW YORK (AP) — You don’t have to be an American football fan, or even an American, to have heard about the Super Bowl. For the NFL faithful, the event is a final push toward the end zone following a season-long drive down the gridiron, each yard filled with shot nerves and high blood pressure. But for those who are just joining for the final sprint, there are plenty of other ways to get involved including keeping an eye out for celebrity favs during commercials, the halftime show with rapper Kendrick Lamar and wondering whether Taylor Swift might get engaged to her Chiefs-player boyfriend Travis Kelce.

