What they’re saying: Saquon Barkley is a ‘generational talent’

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saquon Barkley’s historic season has been the talk of Super Bowl week. From Hall of Fame running backs Eric Dickerson, Marshall Faulk and Thurman Thomas to Falcons star back Bijan Robinson, everyone has been awed by Barkley’s spectacular performance. Barkley has helped lead the Philadelphia Eagles back to the big game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday when they’ll try to prevent a three-peat. Barkley won the AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year award after rushing for 2,005 yards in the regular season, eighth-best in NFL history. He sat out Philadelphia’s final regular-season game when he was 101 yards away from breaking Dickerson’s single-season record.

