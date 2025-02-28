What happens after a PGA Tour player shoots a 59? Jake Knapp is about to find out.

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
Jake Knapp uses grass to check the wind on the 18th hole during the first round at the Cognizant Classic golf tournament, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rebecca Blackwell]

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — If form holds, Jake Knapp will probably shoot something around a 69 on Friday at PGA National in the second round of the Cognizant Classic. That’s the average score — well, 68.64, to be exact — for those coming back to work on the PGA Tour a day after joining golf’s under-60 club. Knapp set a course record at a defenseless PGA National on Thursday with a 12-under round of 59, the 15th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history.

