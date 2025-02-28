What happens after a PGA Tour player shoots a 59? Jake Knapp is about to find out.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — If form holds, Jake Knapp will probably shoot something around a 69 on Friday at PGA National in the second round of the Cognizant Classic. That’s the average score — well, 68.64, to be exact — for those coming back to work on the PGA Tour a day after joining golf’s under-60 club. Knapp set a course record at a defenseless PGA National on Thursday with a 12-under round of 59, the 15th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history.

