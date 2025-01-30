What does Neymar’s departure mean for the Saudi league?

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Neymar’s move from Al-Hilal to Brazilian club Santos means the Saudi Pro League has lost one of its most high-profile players. The Brazilian attacker was among the global stars who transferred to Saudi clubs in 2023 when Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr and Karim Benzema left Real Madrid for Al-Ittihad. But unlike the latter two, Neymar was injured too often to make much of an impact in the desert kingdom after his 90 million euros ($94 million) transfer from Paris Saint-Germain. He played just seven games. Al-Hilal released him this week. Analysts say his departure is not likely to have a big impact on the Saudi league’s international standing as long as other big names remain.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.