Westburg hits 2 solo homers as the Orioles beat the Blue Jays 9-5

TORONTO (AP) — Jordan Westburg hit two solo homers for his first career multihomer game, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-5 on Saturday.

Colton Cowser also connected for Baltimore, and Ramón Urías hit a three-run double. The Orioles finished with 12 hits after they had three in Friday’s 8-2 loss.

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer left his debut start with the Blue Jays after three innings because of soreness in his right lat muscle.

Scherzer allowed two runs and three hits, including two solo drives in the first. He threw 45 pitches, 28 for strikes.

Cowser put Scherzer in an early hole with a 417-foot shot to center on the second pitch of the game. Westburg added a two-out drive.

Westburg went deep again in the seventh, a 402-foot shot off Chad Green.

Westburg finished with four hits and scored three times. He also connected for a solo shot on Thursday on opening day.

Orioles right-hander Dean Kremer (1-0) allowed five runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked two.

Andrés Giménez hit a two-run drive off Kremer in the third, his second. Giménez is the only Blue Jays batter to hit a home run through three games.

Blue Jays infielder Bo Bichette went 4 for 4 with a walk. He doubled twice and scored twice.

Key moment

Baltimore erased a 4-2 deficit by scoring four times after Richard Lovelady (0-1) replaced Scherzer in the fourth. Gary Sánchez hit a sacrifice fly and Urías cleared the bases with a two-out double to right.

Key stat

Westburg’s first-inning blast traveled 434 feet for the longest homer of his career.

Up next

Japanese right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano is scheduled to make his big league debut for Baltimore in Sunday’s series finale. Right-hander Chris Bassitt starts for Toronto.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.