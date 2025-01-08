West Virginia’s Javon Small leads the Big 12 in scoring to fuel West Virginia’s return to the Top 25

Javon Small was the best player on mediocre teams during his first three college seasons. Now he’s the Big 12’s leading scorer and a major reason why short-handed West Virginia is relevant again. No. 21 West Virginia was picked to finish 13th in the 16-team Big 12 under first-year coach Darian DeVries. Now, the 11-3 Mountaineers are ranked for the first time in two years. That’s due in no small part to Small. He leads the league in scoring at 19.5 points per game — three more points than anyone else. Two of his five career double-doubles have come in the past week.

