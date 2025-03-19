West Virginia’s Baker is ‘resilient’ after NCAA Tournament snub and losing DeVries to Indiana

First West Virginia was a surprising omission from the NCAA Tournament. Then the Mountaineers lost their coach. It’s been a lousy week for a school facing its third men’s basketball coaching change in 21 months, all occurring since Wren Baker became West Virginia’s athletic director. The latest blow came Tuesday when Indiana hired away Darian DeVries after he spent a little less than a year with the Mountaineers. But Baker says he’s resilient. He believes a program that beat three top-10 teams in the AP Top 25 poll this season and had six Quad-1 wins despite a complete roster makeover will be attractive to the next coach.

