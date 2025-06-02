West Virginia rallies to beat Kentucky 13-12. wins second consecutive regional

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Ben Lumsden had four RBIs, Gavin Kelly drove in three runs and Armani Guzman hit a two-out RBI single to cap a six-run rally in the eighth inning as West Virginia beat Kentucky 13-12 on Sunday night to win the Clemson Regional.

West Virginia, which won the first regional last season, advanced to its second consecutive super regional in Steve Sabins’ first year as coach. Sabins spent nine seasons as an assistant — three as associate head coach — for Randy Mazey, who retired after 12 seasons with the Mountaineers.

Guzman finished with four hits and three RBIs. Logan Sauve drove in two runs, one with a solo homer.

Devin Burkes hit a solo home run in the eighth to give Kentucky a five-run lead.

Grant Hussey drew a two-out walk in the eighth to load the bases for West Virginia and Sam White walked to drive in Guzman. Kelly and Lumsden followed with back-to-back two-run singles to make it 12-12.

Patrick Herrera walked to lead off the fifth inning and scored on a single by Hudson Brown to give the Wildcats a 7-6 lead. Burkes and Luke Lawrence were each hit by a pitch in consecutive at-bats to help load the bases. Cole Hage drew a walk to drive in Brown, whose three-run homer in the sixth made it 11-7.

Benjamin Hudson (3-1) pitched the eighth inning and gave up a solo home run to Burkes. Griffin Kirn worked a scoreless ninth for his first save.

James McCoy (1-2) came on with one out in the fourth and runners at first and second and did not record an out. His wild pitch allowed the runners to move into scoring position before Lumsden and Brodie Kresser hit back-to-back singles to chase McCoy.

