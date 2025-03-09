West Virginia hangs on to beat UCF 72-65 after almost blowing 25-point second-half lead

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Javon Small scored 25 points, freshman Jonathan Powell scored 12 of his 15 in the second half and West Virginia held off UCF 72-65 on Saturday after nearly blowing a 25-point lead in the final 20 minutes.

Powell and Small each made five 3-pointers. Amani Hansberry added 18 points and 10 rebounds for West Virginia (19-12, 10-10 Big 12).

Darius Johnson scored 27 points, making four 3-pointers, Moustapha Thiam added 13 points and JJ Taylor 12 for the Knights (16-15, 7-13).

West Virginia — which secured a first-round bye — will be the eighth seed and UCF the 14th for the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, Missouri, running Tuesday through next Saturday.

Powell hit a 3-pointer to open the second half for a 25-point lead then UCF began to chip away, outscoring the Mountaineers 15-2 off turnovers in the final period.

Johnson’s drive with two minutes left cut the lead to 67-64. Powell responded with a 3-pointer. Johnson made 1 of 2 free throws then UCF missed two 3s on its next possession with Hansberry getting the rebound and West Virginia going to the line. Powell missed the free throw but the Mountaineers kept possession and Small added two final free throws with 15.7 seconds remaining.

Small scored 19 points, making 5 of 10 3-point attempts, in leading West Virginia to a 47-25 lead in the first half. Small’s final 3 of the half had the Mountaineers ahead by 27 before the Knights scored the final five points.

