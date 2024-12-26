West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski taken off on a stretcher after injury against Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski was taken off the field on a stretcher after sustaining an injury in the Premier League game against Southampton. The game was delayed for around eight minutes as Fabianski received treatment on the field at St Mary’s Stadium. The 39-year-old Polish goalkeeper was hurt in a collision from a corner and was replaced by Alphonse Areola in the 36th minute. Southampton ‘keeper Aaron Ramsdale had run the length of the field to check on Fabianski during worrying scenes. Fabiaski was then greeted by applause as he was taken off.

