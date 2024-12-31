West Ham forward Michail Antonio out of hospital and ‘grateful for being alive’ after car crash

By The Associated Press
FILE- West Ham's Michail Antonio looks on during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and West Ham United at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rui Vieira]

LONDON (AP) — West Ham forward Michail Antonio has sent a message to the Premier League club’s fans after being discharged from the hospital as he continues his recovery following a car crash in early December. “Happy New Year – and I’ll be back on that pitch soon,” Antonio wrote in a message posted by the club on its official website. The 34-year-old Jamaica international needed surgery on a lower limb fracture after a one-car incident outside London on Dec. 7, and is expected to face a lengthy spell of rehabilitation. Antonio said “this year I know exactly what I’m grateful for: being alive.”

