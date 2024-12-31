West Ham forward Michail Antonio out of hospital and ‘grateful for being alive’ after car crash

LONDON (AP) — West Ham forward Michail Antonio has sent a message to the Premier League club’s fans after being discharged from the hospital as he continues his recovery following a car crash in early December. “Happy New Year – and I’ll be back on that pitch soon,” Antonio wrote in a message posted by the club on its official website. The 34-year-old Jamaica international needed surgery on a lower limb fracture after a one-car incident outside London on Dec. 7, and is expected to face a lengthy spell of rehabilitation. Antonio said “this year I know exactly what I’m grateful for: being alive.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.