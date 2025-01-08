West Ham fires manager Julen Lopetegui with team 14th in Premier League

Julen Lopetegui has been fired by West Ham after less than a year in the job and with the Premier League club in danger of being dragged into a relegation fight. West Ham said the process to find a replacement was underway, with former Chelsea coach Graham Potter reportedly in talks to take over. Lopetegui paid the price for a run of just three wins in his last 11 games, with West Ham 14th in the standings and seven points above the drop zone.

