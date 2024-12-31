West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen to miss time with fractured left foot

LONDON (AP) — West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen is out indefinitely with a fractured left foot. He suffered the injury during Sunday’s 5-0 loss to Premier League leader Liverpool and was substituted in the second half. Bowen has been a key player for the Irons this season, scoring six goals in all competitions. He revealed he sustained the injury during the first half, but tried to play on. “As always I tried to fight on and continue playing until I physically couldn’t,” Bowen wrote on Instagram.

