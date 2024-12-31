West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen to miss time with fractured left foot

By The Associated Press
FILE - West Ham's Jarrod Bowen falls on the ground during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Liverpool at the London Stadium in London, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth]

LONDON (AP) — West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen is out indefinitely with a fractured left foot. He suffered the injury during Sunday’s 5-0 loss to Premier League leader Liverpool and was substituted in the second half. Bowen has been a key player for the Irons this season, scoring six goals in all competitions. He revealed he sustained the injury during the first half, but tried to play on. “As always I tried to fight on and continue playing until I physically couldn’t,” Bowen wrote on Instagram.

