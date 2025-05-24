West final in NHL playoffs even going into Game 3 after contrasting results for Oilers and Stars

Edmonton forward Zach Hyman feels like the Oilers probably played better in the opener of the Western Conference final than in the second game that they won.

Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer had a similar feeling about that game his team lost.

After those contrasting outcomes, the West final rematch is even going into Game 3 in Edmonton on Sunday afternoon.

“I don’t think I’ve ever played a playoff matinee game. Everybody’s in the same boat,” Hyman said. “We’ve got to come out strong. We’re at home. I’m sure the crowd will be excited. We’ll be ready. There’s no excuses. Doesn’t matter if you play in five overtimes and you’ve got to play in two days.”

No overtimes were needed in the first two games in Dallas, where the high-scoring Oilers felt good about five of their six periods and showed again that they can indeed play defense.

Edmonton has shutout wins in three of its last four games, including Stuart Skinner’s 25 saves in the 3-0 win over Dallas on Friday night after he blanked Vegas in the final two games to wrap up the second round. The only real blemish in that span was the Stars’ five-goal third period for a 6-3 win in the series opener when they went ahead with three power-play goals in a span of 5 1/2 minutes.

“Stu was phenomenal. The chances they did get, he shut the door, obviously,” Hyman said. “And, yeah, special teams is really important in the playoffs. We’ve been probably one of the best 5-on-5 teams in the playoffs so far. If we can shore up the special teams, which we’re usually pretty good at, we’re in a good spot.”

Even though it was the fourth time this postseason the Stars got shut out, they gave up a power-play goal less than 6 minutes into the game and the two Edmonton goals just over a minute apart in the second period came off a blocked shot and then a tip at the front of the net.

“We had some looks, too, where (Skinner) made some saves. Sure, when you get shutout, you can do a better job in front of their goalie,” DeBoer said. “But I don’t think the score was as dramatically reflective of the game as you maybe (perceived), but that’s just my opinion.”

After the Stars got Miro Heiskanan and Jason Robertson back from injuries in the second round, there now are concerns about top-line center Roope Hintz. He left the ice in the third period of Game 2 without putting any weight on his left leg after Edmonton defender Darnell Nurse slashed him on top of his skate.

Five Finns

The Stars started Game 2 with all five of their Finnish players on the ice together. That was their top line of Hintz, Mikko Rantanen and Mikael Granlund, along with defensemen Heiskanen and Esa Lindell.

It was the first time since the NHL began tracking starters in 1997-98, in either a regular-season or playoff game, that all five starting skaters were from Finland.

Lindell on his 31st birthday played in his 100th career playoff game, becoming the ninth player in Stars franchise history and the ninth Finnish player in NHL history to reach that mark. He was denied a goal when Skinner made a tremendous stick save after lunging across the crease to close off what had been an open net with 9 1/2 minutes left.

“I did know that I stopped it,” Skinner said. “I didn’t know how close it exactly was.”

20-20 Again

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the 100-point teammates in the regular season, both had an assist in Game 2 to reach 20 points in these playoffs. That matched the most in the NHL with Rantanen, who has now gone five games without a goal and only two assists.

McDavid’s four consecutive 20-point postseasons match the longest stretch in NHL history with Sergei Fedorov (1995-98), Bryan Trottier (1980-83) and Mike Bossy (1980-83). Draisaitl hit the 20-point mark for the second year in a row, and third time in his career.

Draisaitl is the Oilers’ top scorer with six, while McDavid has three goals and 17 assists. When defenseman Brett Kulak scored in Game 3, he was the 17th different Edmonton player with a goal this postseason.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.