Werder Bremen presents new coach 2 days after firing predecessor for not extending his contract

BREMEN, Germany (AP) — Werder Bremen has moved quickly to replace the coach it fired for not extending his contract by appointing Horst Steffen as his replacement.

The 56-year-old Steffen, who narrowly missed out on leading second-division Elversberg to Bundesliga promotion on Monday, was presented Thursday as Bremen’s new coach.

Bremen did not give the details of his contract and said both clubs agreed not to disclose the terms of the deal.

Bremen’s previous coach, Ole Werner, told the club he did not wish to extend his contract on Monday. He was fired on Tuesday. It took two days for Bremen to present a replacement.

“Horst plays an attacking and attractive brand of football and leads a team extremely well. We believe that we are well-equipped for the new season with him in charge,” Bremen’s managing director for sport Clemens Fritz said.

Steffen took over in Elversberg in October 2018 and led the team from fourth-tier level to the second division — and almost the Bundesliga. Elversberg was beaten with a dramatic stoppage time goal by Heidenheim in the playoff Monday to determine which played in the top division next season.

Steffen previously coached Chemnitzer FC, Stuttgarter Kickers and Preußen Münster, after spending time with the youth academies of Borussia Mönchengladbach and MSV Duisburg.

Bremen will provide his first work as head coach in the Bundesliga.

The club just missed out on European qualification under Werner this season. He took over in November 2021 when Bremen was in the second division. He oversaw promotion and steady improvement in each of the subsequent three seasons in the Bundesliga.

“I would now like to continue this development together with the players,” Steffen said. “I’m really looking forward to this challenge.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.