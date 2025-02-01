Welcome to the Madhouse: NASCAR hits tiny Bowman Gray Stadium for rough-and-tumble racing

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Ryan Blaney was a little kid the first time he raced at Bowman Gray Stadium and remembers it being the coolest thing he’d ever done in motorsports. He was in an entry-level car designed for young drivers, racing in front of 17,000 fans and the intensity was off the charts. That’s the expectation for the intensity level Saturday and Sunday night, when NASCAR returns to its roots to race the exhibition preseason Clash at a venue it last brought its Cup cars to in 1971.

