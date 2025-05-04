Weeks after fall, jockey Junior Alvarado rebounds to win a muddy Kentucky Derby aboard Sovereignty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Temporarily sidelined by a hard fall, jockey Junior Alvarado put it behind him with the ride of a lifetime in the Kentucky Derby.

Most satisfying was guiding Sovereignty past other horses in the slop before drawing a bead on 3-1 favorite Journalism and chasing him down to win the 151st running at Churchill Downs by 1 1/2 lengths. The effort left Alvarado and his mount caked in mud, worn proudly along with the garland of red roses that was draped over the winner.

“Still sinking in, to be honest,” the 38-year-old Venezuelan rider said of his breakthrough, which came in his ninth try. “It means the world to me, for me and my family. Coming from my country where the only race we would be able to watch back there was just the Kentucky Derby.

“I said that would be nice to be in the United States and ride in the Kentucky Derby. Little by little I started to point that out to be, to make it come true. Today, we did just that.”

Alvarado’s Derby win highlights a career of Grade 1 triumphs, many on some of horse racing’s biggest stages. He earned a Triple Crown win in the 2021 Preakness on Rombauer, has a handful of Breeders’ Cup championships and won the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational two years ago aboard Bill Mott-trained Art Collector at Gulfstream Park in Florida.

Saturday’s impressive performance came after Alvarado fractured his shoulder in a March 23 fall at Gulfstream after his horse had a heart attack. He returned to racing three weeks later at Keeneland and won a couple of claiming races at Churchill Downs this week — including another fall on Thursday — before bouncing back with a signature ride.

Riding Sovereignty was never in question despite the injury. He missed the Grade 1 Florida Derby on March 29 — where Manny Franco rode the bay colt to a second-place finish behind Tappan Street — but Mott, the Hall of Fame trainer, reiterated that as long as Alvarado was healthy, the horse he rode to two graded stakes wins on the Derby trail awaited him.

“It gave me peace of mind,” the jockey added.

The next step was clearing several obstacles as the 7-1 third betting choice coming out of the gate.

For starters, clipping heels with a competitor as the 19-horse field passed the grandstand the first time. There was concern that Sovereignty might lose a shoe from the contact. Then, making sure he didn’t lose too much ground while rounding the turns.

“When we turned to the backside, he was still traveling very beautifully until we hit the five(-eighths) pole,” Alvarado said. “That’s when he kind of said to me, ‘I’m ready.’”

Alvarado steered Sovereignty into contention along with Journalism entering the stretch before finally clearing him in the stretch. The finish earned firsts for Dubai-based stable Godolphin, an outright win for Mott after getting the 2019 Derby via disqualification and vindication for Alvarado after a scary setback.

“Junior did a terrific job of getting him over,” Mott said. “Fortunately, there was a lot of speed in the race. It set up well for us because they had an honest pace. … He tipped him out and got him in a spot that he was going to be clear down the backside.”

