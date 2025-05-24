Weekend Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Saturday, May 24
MLB
Baltimore at Boston, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Red Sox, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
NBA Playoffs – Conference Final
Western Conference
Oklahoma City at Minnesota – Game 3, 8:30 p.m.
NHL Playoffs – Conference Final
Eastern Conference
Carolina at Florida – Game 3, 8 p.m.
WNBA
New York at Indiana, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
MLS
FC Dallas at Seattle, 3 p.m.
LA Galaxy at San Diego FC, 4:45 p.m.
Columbus at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
New York at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
St Louis City at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Houston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
NWSL
Kansas City at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Bay FC at Houston, 8 p.m.
Louisville at Angel City, 10 p.m.
PWHL Playoffs – Finals
Ottawa at Minnesota – Game 3, 5 p.m.
OTHER EVENTS
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Xfinity Series – BetMGM 300, Concord, N.C.
GOLF
DP World Tour – Soudal Open, Schilde, Antwerpen, Belgium
LPGA Tour – MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Quintana Roo, Mexico
PGA Tour – Charles Schwab Challenge, Fort Worth, Texas
PGA Tour Champions – Senior PGA Championship, Bethesda, Md.
TENNIS
ATP – Gonet Geneva Open, Geneva, Switzerland
WTA – Grand Prix Sar la Princesse Lalla Meryem, Rabat, Morocco
WTA – Internationaux de Strasburg, Strasburg, France
All Times EDT
Sunday, May 25
MLB
Cleveland at Detroit, 11:35 a.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7 p.m.
NBA Playoffs – Conference Final
Eastern Conference
New York at Indiana – Game 3, 8 p.m.
NHL Playoffs – Conference Final
Western Conference
Dallas at Edmonton – Game 3, 3 p.m.
WNBA
Connecticut at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
MLS
Chicago at New York City FC, 3 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
NWSL
North Carolina at San Diego, 10 p.m.
OTHER EVENTS
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: Tag Heuer Grad Prix of Monaco, Albert, Monaco
NASCAR Cup Series – Coca-Cols 600, Concord, N.C.
NTT IndyCar Series – Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis
GOLF
DP World Tour – Soudal Open, Schilde, Antwerpen, Belgium
LPGA Tour – MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Quintana Roo, Mexico
PGA Tour – Charles Schwab Challenge, Fort Worth, Texas
PGA Tour Champions – Senior PGA Championship, Bethesda, Md.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA – French Open, Paris
