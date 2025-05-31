Weekend Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Saturday, May 31
MLB
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Athletics at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
NBA Playoffs – Conference Final
Eastern Conference
New York at Indiana – Game 6, 8 p.m. (If Necessary)
WNBA
Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.
MLS
San Jose at St Louis City, 2:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Nashville, 4:30 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
New England at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
Austin FC at San Diego FC, 10:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
OTHER EVENTS
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Xfinity Series – Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville, Tenn.
GOLF
DP World Tour – Austrian Alpine Open presented by SalzburgerLand, Wallersee, Austria
LPGA Tour – U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally, Erin, Wis.
PGA Tour – the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Dublin, Ohio
PGA Tour Champions – Principal Charity Classic, Des Moines, Iowa
TENNIS
ATP/WTA – French Open, Paris
_____
All Times EDT
Sunday, June 1
MLB
St. Louis at Texas, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Athletics at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7 p.m.
WNBA
Connecticut at New York, 3 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
MLS
Minnesota at Seattle, 6 p.m.
OTHER EVENTS
AUTO RACING
Formula 1 – Aramco Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain
NASCAR Cup Series – Cracker Barrel 400, Nashville, Tenn.
NHRA – NHRA New England Nationals, Epping, N.H.
NTT IndyCar Series – Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, Detroit
GOLF
DP World Tour – Austrian Alpine Open presented by SalzburgerLand, Wallersee, Austria
LPGA Tour – U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally, Erin, Wis.
PGA Tour – the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Dublin, Ohio
PGA Tour Champions – Principal Charity Classic, Des Moines, Iowa
TENNIS
ATP/WTA – French Open, Paris
_____
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.