Wednesday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Michel Otañez to Las Vegas (PCL). Activated LHP Sean Newcomb. Optioned 1B Andrés Chaparro to Rochester (IL).
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of RHP Matt Bowman from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Yaramil Hiraldo to Norfolk.
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Recalled RHP Andrew Walters from Columbus (IL). Optioned RHP Nic Enright to Columbus.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Activated C Matt Thaiss. Designated C Ben Rortvedt for assignment.
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Brandon Woodruff on a rehab assignment to Wisconsin (ML).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled LHP Kyle Hart from El Paso (PCL). Optioned LHP Omar Cruz to El Paso.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated 1B Andrés Chaparro from the 10-day IL.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Announced the retirement of C David Andrews.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
UTAH MAMMOTH — Signed D Dmitri Simashev and RW Daniil But to three-year, entry-level contracts.
_____
