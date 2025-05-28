Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Michel Otañez to Las Vegas (PCL). Activated LHP Sean Newcomb. Optioned 1B Andrés Chaparro to Rochester (IL).

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of RHP Matt Bowman from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Yaramil Hiraldo to Norfolk.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Recalled RHP Andrew Walters from Columbus (IL). Optioned RHP Nic Enright to Columbus.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Activated C Matt Thaiss. Designated C Ben Rortvedt for assignment.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Brandon Woodruff on a rehab assignment to Wisconsin (ML).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled LHP Kyle Hart from El Paso (PCL). Optioned LHP Omar Cruz to El Paso.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated 1B Andrés Chaparro from the 10-day IL.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Announced the retirement of C David Andrews.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

UTAH MAMMOTH — Signed D Dmitri Simashev and RW Daniil But to three-year, entry-level contracts.

