Wednesday’s Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Wednesday, May 28
MLB
Boston at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Athletics at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NBA Playoffs – Conference Final
Western Conference
Minnesota at Oklahoma City – Game 5, 8:30 p.m.
NHL Playoffs – Conference Final
Eastern Conference
Florida at Carolina – Game 5, 8 p.m.
WNBA
Indiana at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
MLS
Charlotte at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at New York City, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
New England at D.C., 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Columbus, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at L.A., 10 p.m.
Colorado at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
_____
