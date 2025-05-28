Wednesday’s Time Schedule

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT

Wednesday, May 28

MLB

Boston at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Athletics at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NBA Playoffs – Conference Final

Western Conference

Minnesota at Oklahoma City – Game 5, 8:30 p.m.

NHL Playoffs – Conference Final

Eastern Conference

Florida at Carolina – Game 5, 8 p.m.

WNBA

Indiana at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

MLS

Charlotte at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at New York City, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New England at D.C., 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at L.A., 10 p.m.

Colorado at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

