Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Exploration 56, Prairie Seeds Academy 53

Hopkins 102, Waconia 74

Minneapolis North 90, Minneapolis Camden 81

Minneapolis South 74, Minneapolis Edison 62

Minneapolis Washburn 82, Minneapolis Roosevelt 44

St. Paul Central 84, St. Paul Como Park 46

St. Paul Harding 95, St. Paul Humboldt 76

Ubah Medical Academy 78, Metro Deaf School 10

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..