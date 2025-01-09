Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Exploration 56, Prairie Seeds Academy 53
Hopkins 102, Waconia 74
Minneapolis North 90, Minneapolis Camden 81
Minneapolis South 74, Minneapolis Edison 62
Minneapolis Washburn 82, Minneapolis Roosevelt 44
St. Paul Central 84, St. Paul Como Park 46
St. Paul Harding 95, St. Paul Humboldt 76
Ubah Medical Academy 78, Metro Deaf School 10
