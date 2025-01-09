Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benzie Central 60, Frankfort 56
Capac 59, Marlette 28
Carson City-Crystal 61, Merrill 42
Delton Kellogg 54, Union City 49
Fulton-Middleton 51, St Charles 31
Gaylord St Mary 61, Central Lake 42
Grass Lake 39, Jonesville 36
Hanover-Horton 45, Napoleon 32
Hazel Park 69, Newport Jefferson 62
Hillman 53, Rogers City 49
Iron Mountain 73, Escanaba 37
Leslie 60, Addison 35
Mancelona 69, Onaway 23
Michigan Center 74, Vandercook Lake Jackson 37
Millington 62, Unionville-Sebewaing 22
Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart 75, Blanchard Montabella 24
Negaunee 57, Gwinn 36
Onekama 61, Brethren 45
Pewamo-Westphalia 63, Potterville 40
Remus Chippewa Hills 49, Farwell 34
Summerfield 62, Dearborn Ford 29
Traverse City Christian 54, Bear Lake 32
___
