Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benzie Central 60, Frankfort 56

Capac 59, Marlette 28

Carson City-Crystal 61, Merrill 42

Delton Kellogg 54, Union City 49

Fulton-Middleton 51, St Charles 31

Gaylord St Mary 61, Central Lake 42

Grass Lake 39, Jonesville 36

Hanover-Horton 45, Napoleon 32

Hazel Park 69, Newport Jefferson 62

Hillman 53, Rogers City 49

Iron Mountain 73, Escanaba 37

Leslie 60, Addison 35

Mancelona 69, Onaway 23

Michigan Center 74, Vandercook Lake Jackson 37

Millington 62, Unionville-Sebewaing 22

Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart 75, Blanchard Montabella 24

Negaunee 57, Gwinn 36

Onekama 61, Brethren 45

Pewamo-Westphalia 63, Potterville 40

Remus Chippewa Hills 49, Farwell 34

Summerfield 62, Dearborn Ford 29

Traverse City Christian 54, Bear Lake 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..