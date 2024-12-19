Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anoka 72, Hill-Murray 39

Benilde-St Margaret’s 76, Minnetonka 53

Cretin-Derham Hall 83, East Ridge 64

Mahtomedi 73, Columbia Heights 39

Minnehaha Academy 68, St. Croix Lutheran 52

Mounds View 60, Roseville 54

Park (Cottage Grove) 62, Irondale 51

Shakopee 69, Eastview 40

St. Paul Humboldt 99, LILA 32

Stillwater 57, Forest Lake 52

Ubah Medical Academy 67, Minnesota Transitions 42

Woodbury 62, White Bear Lake 58

