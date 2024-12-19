Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anoka 72, Hill-Murray 39
Benilde-St Margaret’s 76, Minnetonka 53
Cretin-Derham Hall 83, East Ridge 64
Mahtomedi 73, Columbia Heights 39
Minnehaha Academy 68, St. Croix Lutheran 52
Mounds View 60, Roseville 54
Park (Cottage Grove) 62, Irondale 51
Shakopee 69, Eastview 40
St. Paul Humboldt 99, LILA 32
Stillwater 57, Forest Lake 52
Ubah Medical Academy 67, Minnesota Transitions 42
Woodbury 62, White Bear Lake 58
