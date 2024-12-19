Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 41, Staunton 26

Chantilly 59, Tuscarora 32

Churchland 52, I. C. Norcom High School 28

Floyd County 47, Franklin County 39

George Marshall 42, Riverside 24

Grayson County 52, Radford 29

Heritage 41, Woodgrove 37

Honaker 63, Johnson County, Tenn. 22

James Monroe 75, Armstrong 43

K&Q Central 27, Rappahannock 17

Kellam 79, Hickory 21

Lake Taylor 89, Booker T. Washington 0

Lebanon 43, Chilhowie 26

Manor High School 60, Norview 22

Monacan 45, Matoaca 28

Nansemond River 58, Deep Creek 55

Oakton 53, Dominion 33

Poquoson 50, York 23

Princeton, W.Va. 40, Graham 38

Shining Stars Sports 80, Concord First Assembly, N.C. 47

Tunstall 62, Gretna 54

William Fleming 61, Ramsay, Ala. 36

Nike Tournament Of Champions=

Joe Smith Bracket=

Osbourn Park 58, Cherokee Trail, Colo. 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..