Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue Ridge School 76, Eastern Mennonite 12

Buckingham County 67, Fork Union Prep 45

Buffalo Gap 61, Stonewall Jackson 31

C.D. Hylton 51, Osbourn 35

Colgan 77, Park View-Sterling 46

Combine Academy, N.C. 67, Bishop O’Connell 56

Cosby 48, Deep Run 38

East Rockingham 59, Page County 39

Eastern Montgomery 37, Grayson County 30

Forest Park 57, Battlefield 47

Glenvar 77, William Byrd 68

Grafton 77, Tabb 62

Gretna 54, Tunstall 34

Heritage 62, Woodgrove 52

James Madison 43, Chopticon, Md. 39

K&Q Central 72, Rappahannock 65

Lafayette 59, Jamestown, Mo. 43

Lloyd Bird 83, Manchester 59

Manor High School 65, Norview 51

Monacan 69, Matoaca 58

New Kent 63, Bruton 61

Orange County 40, Madison County 35

Pulaski County 51, Lord Botetourt 47

Reidsville, N.C. 63, Martinsville 42

Salem 41, Radford 40

Stafford 57, Courtland 52

Staunton 54, Alleghany 47

Stone Bridge 74, Loudoun County 52

Unicoi County, Tenn. 82, Northwood 38

Warhill 52, Smithfield 48

Waynesboro 56, Rockbridge County 49

