Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 43, James River 26
Bruton 66, Grafton 62
Buckingham County 62, Appomattox 56
Carmel 74, New Hope Academy, Md. 69
Central – Wise 62, Union 52
Fort Chiswell 86, Galax 73
Glen Allen 96, Armstrong 67
Glenvar 63, Carroll County 60
Goochland 61, Central of Lunenburg 47
Graham 75, Bluefield, W.Va. 64
Heritage (Lynchburg) 67, Gretna 60
Heritage 66, John Champe 55
J.R. Tucker 53, Louisa 40
Kellam 74, Kempsville 61
King Abdullah 73, Wakefield Country Day 43
Lake Taylor 58, I. C. Norcom High School 27
Lloyd Bird 76, RHSA 34
Luray 61, Strasburg 56
Manor High School 63, Granby 55
Marion 54, Grayson County 53
Maury 62, Norview 50
Mills Godwin 65, Douglas Freeman 52
Parry McCluer High School 89, Eastern Montgomery 75
Salem 76, Hidden Valley 52
Skyline 82, Sherando 61
Smithfield 68, Lafayette 56
Staunton 75, Stuarts Draft 61
Warhill 64, York 38
Woodstock Central 51, Rappahannock County 42
