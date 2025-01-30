Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 43, James River 26

Bruton 66, Grafton 62

Buckingham County 62, Appomattox 56

Carmel 74, New Hope Academy, Md. 69

Central – Wise 62, Union 52

Fort Chiswell 86, Galax 73

Glen Allen 96, Armstrong 67

Glenvar 63, Carroll County 60

Goochland 61, Central of Lunenburg 47

Graham 75, Bluefield, W.Va. 64

Heritage (Lynchburg) 67, Gretna 60

Heritage 66, John Champe 55

J.R. Tucker 53, Louisa 40

Kellam 74, Kempsville 61

King Abdullah 73, Wakefield Country Day 43

Lake Taylor 58, I. C. Norcom High School 27

Lloyd Bird 76, RHSA 34

Luray 61, Strasburg 56

Manor High School 63, Granby 55

Marion 54, Grayson County 53

Maury 62, Norview 50

Mills Godwin 65, Douglas Freeman 52

Parry McCluer High School 89, Eastern Montgomery 75

Salem 76, Hidden Valley 52

Skyline 82, Sherando 61

Smithfield 68, Lafayette 56

Staunton 75, Stuarts Draft 61

Warhill 64, York 38

Woodstock Central 51, Rappahannock County 42

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..