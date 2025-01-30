Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appomattox 51, Buckingham County 32
Central – Wise 53, Union 51
Douglas Freeman 40, Mills Godwin 38
Galax 65, Fort Chiswell 38
Giles 56, Auburn 50
Greensville County 39, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 8
J.R. Tucker 48, Louisa 35
K&Q Central 43, King William 36
Lake Taylor 67, I. C. Norcom High School 35
Manor High School 63, Granby 43
Marion 50, Grayson County 45
Maury 68, Norview 41
Miller School 40, St. Catherine’s 37
New Kent 88, Tabb 72
Prince Edward County 64, Nottoway 24
Salem 68, Hidden Valley 23
St. Annes-Belfield 71, The Covenant School 59
Stuarts Draft 67, Staunton 33
Virginia Academy 54, Mt. Zion (MD), Md. 49
Virginia Beach Catholic 55, Bishop O’Connell 37
Wilson Memorial 76, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 58
Windsor 38, Southampton 24
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..