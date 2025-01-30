Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appomattox 51, Buckingham County 32

Central – Wise 53, Union 51

Douglas Freeman 40, Mills Godwin 38

Galax 65, Fort Chiswell 38

Giles 56, Auburn 50

Greensville County 39, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 8

J.R. Tucker 48, Louisa 35

K&Q Central 43, King William 36

Lake Taylor 67, I. C. Norcom High School 35

Manor High School 63, Granby 43

Marion 50, Grayson County 45

Maury 68, Norview 41

Miller School 40, St. Catherine’s 37

New Kent 88, Tabb 72

Prince Edward County 64, Nottoway 24

Salem 68, Hidden Valley 23

St. Annes-Belfield 71, The Covenant School 59

Stuarts Draft 67, Staunton 33

Virginia Academy 54, Mt. Zion (MD), Md. 49

Virginia Beach Catholic 55, Bishop O’Connell 37

Wilson Memorial 76, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 58

Windsor 38, Southampton 24

