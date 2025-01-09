Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Athens 50, Jackson Christian 45
Bloomfield Hills Roeper 52, Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart 24
Brimley 65, Alanson 17
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 57, Troy 46
Coldwater 49, Kalamazoo Central 36
Dearborn Divine Child 48, Brownstown Woodhaven 33
Flint Southwestern 35, Beecher 24
Gaylord 62, Gladwin 28
Gobles 49, Hartford 21
Marcellus 35, Burr Oak 26
Marine City 36, Madison Heights Lamphere 13
Pittsford 47, Climax-Scotts 25
Roscommon 31, Beal City 20
St Ignace 65, Pickford 16
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 40, Fraser 39
Stephenson 48, Chassell 19
Ypsilanti Lincoln 46, River Rouge 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..