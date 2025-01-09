Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Athens 50, Jackson Christian 45

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 52, Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart 24

Brimley 65, Alanson 17

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 57, Troy 46

Coldwater 49, Kalamazoo Central 36

Dearborn Divine Child 48, Brownstown Woodhaven 33

Flint Southwestern 35, Beecher 24

Gaylord 62, Gladwin 28

Gobles 49, Hartford 21

Marcellus 35, Burr Oak 26

Marine City 36, Madison Heights Lamphere 13

Pittsford 47, Climax-Scotts 25

Roscommon 31, Beal City 20

St Ignace 65, Pickford 16

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 40, Fraser 39

Stephenson 48, Chassell 19

Ypsilanti Lincoln 46, River Rouge 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..