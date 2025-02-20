Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashwaubenon 67, Notre Dame 60
Delavan-Darien 70, Brodhead 49
Destiny 65, Holy Redeemer Christian 62
Hartford 69, Menomonee Falls 57
Milwaukee Lutheran 82, Greenfield 74
Northwestern 85, Cameron 46
Roncalli 70, Bonduel 48
St Augustine 81, East Troy 69
Union Grove 70, Beloit Memorial 65
University School of Milwaukee 74, St John’s NW Military Academy 63
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
