Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashwaubenon 67, Notre Dame 60

Delavan-Darien 70, Brodhead 49

Destiny 65, Holy Redeemer Christian 62

Hartford 69, Menomonee Falls 57

Milwaukee Lutheran 82, Greenfield 74

Northwestern 85, Cameron 46

Roncalli 70, Bonduel 48

St Augustine 81, East Troy 69

Union Grove 70, Beloit Memorial 65

University School of Milwaukee 74, St John’s NW Military Academy 63

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..