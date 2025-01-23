Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Badger 63, East Troy 57

Deerfield 68, Brodhead 40

Dominican 62, Martin Luther 54

Kenosha Bradford 74, West Allis Central 9

Oak Creek 57, Greenfield 29

Sheboygan Area Luth. 79, St Mary’s Springs 52

St Thomas More 84, Shoreland Lutheran 49

Union Grove 46, New Berlin Eisenhower 38

Watertown Luther Prep 61, Heritage Christian 13

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 56, Campbellsport 31

