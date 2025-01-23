Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Badger 63, East Troy 57
Deerfield 68, Brodhead 40
Dominican 62, Martin Luther 54
Kenosha Bradford 74, West Allis Central 9
Oak Creek 57, Greenfield 29
Sheboygan Area Luth. 79, St Mary’s Springs 52
St Thomas More 84, Shoreland Lutheran 49
Union Grove 46, New Berlin Eisenhower 38
Watertown Luther Prep 61, Heritage Christian 13
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 56, Campbellsport 31
___
