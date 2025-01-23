Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brookfield Academy 83, Catholic Central 52
Lake Country Lutheran 79, Messmer 68
Living Word Lutheran 60, Watertown Luther Prep 54
Madison La Follette 73, Madison East 63
Madison Memorial 68, Middleton 58
Muskego 66, Franklin 61
Park 83, Racine Lutheran 69
Shorewood 64, Saint Francis 59
St Thomas More 65, Shoreland Lutheran 58
Turner 56, East Troy 44
West Allis Central 67, Brookfield East 65
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..