Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover 63, Robbinsdale Armstrong 37
Anoka 79, Totino-Grace 56
Blaine 81, Spring Lake Park 48
East Ridge 50, Stillwater 42
Forest Lake 40, Irondale 35
Hill-Murray 64, South St. Paul 39
Maple Grove 63, Elk River 49
Minnetonka 71, Lakeville South 52
Osseo 78, Coon Rapids 74
Park Center 66, Champlin Park 60
Rogers 69, Centennial 66
Roseville 54, Park (Cottage Grove) 46
Simley 50, Tartan 46
St. Paul Central 59, St. Paul Highland Park 24
White Bear Lake 56, Cretin-Derham Hall 45
Woodbury 49, Mounds View 36
