Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover 63, Robbinsdale Armstrong 37

Anoka 79, Totino-Grace 56

Blaine 81, Spring Lake Park 48

East Ridge 50, Stillwater 42

Forest Lake 40, Irondale 35

Hill-Murray 64, South St. Paul 39

Maple Grove 63, Elk River 49

Minnetonka 71, Lakeville South 52

Osseo 78, Coon Rapids 74

Park Center 66, Champlin Park 60

Rogers 69, Centennial 66

Roseville 54, Park (Cottage Grove) 46

Simley 50, Tartan 46

St. Paul Central 59, St. Paul Highland Park 24

White Bear Lake 56, Cretin-Derham Hall 45

Woodbury 49, Mounds View 36

