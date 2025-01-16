Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blaine 82, Spring Lake Park 66

Champlin Park 65, Park Center 63

Cretin-Derham Hall 99, White Bear Lake 83

Forest Lake 65, Irondale 59

Mahtomedi 67, North St Paul 48

Maple Grove 79, Elk River 42

Minneapolis North 81, Minneapolis Roosevelt 62

Minneapolis Southwest 63, Minneapolis Edison 45

Minneapolis Washburn 90, Minneapolis Camden 67

Minnesota Transitions 47, HSRA 40

Mounds View 55, Woodbury 53

Osseo 75, Coon Rapids 71

Park (Cottage Grove) 84, Roseville 82

Robbinsdale Armstrong 72, Andover 65

Rogers 61, Centennial 51

South St. Paul 68, Hill-Murray 54

St. Paul Central 83, St. Paul Highland Park 81

St. Thomas Academy 51, Two Rivers 44

Stillwater 74, East Ridge 73

Tartan 80, Simley 37

Totino-Grace 88, Anoka 77

Ubah Medical Academy 64, Prairie Seeds Academy 50

