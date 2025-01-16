Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blaine 82, Spring Lake Park 66
Champlin Park 65, Park Center 63
Cretin-Derham Hall 99, White Bear Lake 83
Forest Lake 65, Irondale 59
Mahtomedi 67, North St Paul 48
Maple Grove 79, Elk River 42
Minneapolis North 81, Minneapolis Roosevelt 62
Minneapolis Southwest 63, Minneapolis Edison 45
Minneapolis Washburn 90, Minneapolis Camden 67
Minnesota Transitions 47, HSRA 40
Mounds View 55, Woodbury 53
Osseo 75, Coon Rapids 71
Park (Cottage Grove) 84, Roseville 82
Robbinsdale Armstrong 72, Andover 65
Rogers 61, Centennial 51
South St. Paul 68, Hill-Murray 54
St. Paul Central 83, St. Paul Highland Park 81
St. Thomas Academy 51, Two Rivers 44
Stillwater 74, East Ridge 73
Tartan 80, Simley 37
Totino-Grace 88, Anoka 77
Ubah Medical Academy 64, Prairie Seeds Academy 50
