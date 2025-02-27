Weaver out for the Thorns’ season with a right knee injury

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Thorns forward Morgan Weaver will miss the upcoming National Women’s Soccer League season because of a right knee injury. The Thorns announced Weaver’s injury on Wednesday. Defenders Nicole Payne and Marie Muller were also put on the team’s season-ending injury list. Morgan had surgery on her knee last May but returned to the Thorns in September. In January she was invited to train with the U.S. women’s national team.

