WBO orders Oleksandr Usyk to defend title against Joseph Parker

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Oleksandr Usyk has been ordered by the WBO to start negotiations for a title defense against Joseph Parker. It comes amid reported talks between the Ukrainian and Daniel Dubois for a fight to become the undisputed heavyweight champion. Usyk defended his WBO, WBC and WBA belts with a unanimous decision over Tyson Fury in December. Dubois holds the IBF title. The WBO has directed Usyk and Parker’s teams to start negotiations. If they don’t reach terms in 30 days, the sanctioning body says it will call for purse bids.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.