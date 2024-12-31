Wayne Rooney fired as Plymouth coach with team last in Championship

LONDON (AP) — Wayne Rooney has been fired as Plymouth Argyle coach after just seven months in charge of the struggling Championship team. The 39-year-old former England and Manchester United striker was hired in May. He departs with Plymouth last in the English second tier after just four wins in 23 games this season. His final game was a 2-0 loss to Oxford United on Sunday which extended Plymouth’s winless run to nine games.

