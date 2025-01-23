Wayne McKinney III scores at OT buzzer to lift San Diego State over reeling Air Force, 77-76

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Wayne McKinney III scored on a layup at the buzzer in overtime to rally San Diego State to a 77-76 victory over Air Force on Wednesday night, handing the Falcons their ninth straight loss.

McKinney came off the bench to score 18 points on 6-for-11 shooting for the Aztecs (12-5, 5-3 Mountain West Conference). He hit the winner after Wesley Celichowski’s jumper gave the Falcons (3-16 0-8) the lead with four seconds left.

Jared Coleman-Jones totaled 14 points and six rebounds for San Diego State. Reserve Taj DeGourville added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Celichowski had 22 points to lead Air Force. He made all eight of his shots with a 3-pointer and 5 of 6 at the free-throw line. Ethan Taylor hit four 3-pointers and 9 of 11 foul shots, scoring 21 and adding eight rebounds. Luke Kearney scored 14 points.

Kyle Marshall had a layup with 49 seconds left for the Falcons to force overtime tied at 68. He had a chance for a three-point play but missed the free throw following an Aztecs timeout.

