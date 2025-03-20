Watts scores twice, leads Sceptres to 2-1 win over Sirens

TORONTO (AP) — Daryl Watts scored twice to lead the Toronto Sceptres to a 2-1 win over the New York Sirens on Wednesday night.

Kristen Campbell made 27 saves for Toronto, which has won two of its last three.

The Sceptres remain in third in the PWHL standings with six games left, one point behind Boston after the Fleet’s 3-2 shootout win over league-leading Montreal on Tuesday.

Alex Carpenter scored for New York, which had its two-game win streak snapped. Corinne Schroeder stopped 27 shots.

Entering the contest, Toronto led the league with 23 power-play goals and a power-play efficiency of 38.3%, followed by New York with 15 power-play goals and a 27.3% success rate.

However, the Sceptres went 0 for 3, while the Sirens were 0 for 5 with the advantage on Wednesday.

Takeaways

New York found some life after Carpenter’s goal, pushing the pace and finding more offensive opportunities. But beating Campbell proved too tall a task despite some threatening chances, including a Sarah Fillier breakaway in the final period.

Toronto defeated New York for the third straight game this season after dropping its first two against the Sirens. The Sceptres were the more physical side, controlling much of the action, but missed on a number of scoring chances that looked like sure-fire goals.

Key moment

Watts got the puck from near the end boards on a pass from Anna Kjellbin, circled around to the slot and fired a shot through traffic that beat Schroeder 1:20 into the second period. New York challenged the play for goaltender interference but was unsuccessful.

Key stat

Watts snapped a five-game goal drought with her two-goal outing. The last time she scored was Feb. 16 when she scored twice in a 3-2 overtime win against Ottawa.

Up next

The Sirens host Ottawa on Saturday. The Sceptres visit Montreal on Sunday.

