Watson sends Sunderland into Premier League with stoppage-time winner at Wembley

LONDON (AP) — Substitute Tom Watson scored a stoppage-time winner as Sunderland rallied to beat Sheffield United 2-1 in the Championship playoff final and earn promotion to the Premier League on Saturday.

Watson struck from the edge of the penalty area five minutes into injury time after Kieffer Moore gave the ball away, and then slid on his knees with his jersey off in celebration at Wembley Stadium.

Sunderland defender Luke O’Nien, who needed oxygen treatment early and went off after hurting his right shoulder, joined in the celebrations with his arm in a sling.

Sunderland joins Leeds and Burnley in getting promoted from the second tier to the money-spinning top tier.

The playoff final is the most lucrative one-off match in world soccer, with Sunderland — last in the Premier League in 2017 — in line to get an estimated revenue uplift of around 200 million pounds ($260 million) in matchday, broadcast and commercial revenue.

“Honestly it’s incredible, I don’t think I can put it into words,” Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson told broadcaster Sky. “It’s not even sunk in what’s happening but I’m gonna enjoy every moment now.”

Striker Tyrese Campbell gave Sheffield United the lead and his side dominated the first half. Campbell is the son of former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell, who died last year.

Spanish forward Eliezer Mayenda equalized in the 76th for Sunderland, three minutes after Sunderland coach Régis Le Bris sent on Watson.

It was a heart-breaking defeat for United, which was relegated from the Premier League last season after winning just three games and conceding 104 goals.

