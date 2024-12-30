Watkins scores 31 points to propel No. 4 Southern California past No. 23 Michigan, 78-58

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 31 points , making 13 of 14 free throws, and No. 4 Southern California beat No. 23 Michigan 78-58 in the Trojans’ Big Ten home opener. Watkins had five rebounds, seven assists, three steals and three blocks. Kiki Iriafen added 18 points for the Trojans, who improved to 12-1 overall and 2-0 in the Big Ten. Watkins and Iriafen combined to score USC’s first 16 points in the fourth quarter. The Wolverines were led by Jordan Hobbs with 19 points. She rattled off 14 points in a row in the second quarter to leave Michigan trailing by three at halftime. The Wolverines fell to 10-3 and 1-1.

