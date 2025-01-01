Watkins scores 26 to lead No. 4 USC To 75-55 win over Nebraska for Trojans’ ninth straight victory

By JILL PAINTER LOPEZ The Associated Press
Southern California guard JuJu Watkins looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jessie Alcheh]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Juju Watkins scored 26 points to lead No. 4 USC to a 75-55 win over Nebraska on Wednesday for the Trojans’ ninth straight victory. The streak has come after the team’s lone loss of the season to Notre Dame. USC (13-1, 3-0 Big Ten) has started conference play with three wins for the first time since the 2013-14 season. Nebraska (10-4, 1-2) has lost three in a row after a five-game winning streak. Logan Nissley had a team-high 14 points for Nebraska.

