Watkins scores 26 to lead No. 4 USC To 75-55 win over Nebraska for Trojans’ ninth straight victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Juju Watkins scored 26 points to lead No. 4 USC to a 75-55 win over Nebraska on Wednesday for the Trojans’ ninth straight victory. The streak has come after the team’s lone loss of the season to Notre Dame. USC (13-1, 3-0 Big Ten) has started conference play with three wins for the first time since the 2013-14 season. Nebraska (10-4, 1-2) has lost three in a row after a five-game winning streak. Logan Nissley had a team-high 14 points for Nebraska.

