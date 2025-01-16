Watkins has 26, Ewin had a double-double to lead Florida State to 82-70 win over Pitt

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jamir Watkins scored 26 points, Malique Ewin had 10 of his 18 points in the first four minutes of the second half, including eight in a 10-0 run that propelled Florida State to an 82-70 win over Pittsburgh. After a dismal shooting first half for both teams with Florida State taking a 28-23 lead, the Seminoles made 10 of 14 shots to open the second half and led 49-35 on a dunk by Justin Thomas at 13:20. Thomas and Daquan Davis hit consecutive 3-pointers for the big lead at 16, 55-39 at the midway point. Pitt scored the next eight with Jorge Diaz Graham knocking back-to-back 3s. But in the last six minutes Florida State made 17 of 20 free throws and the Panthers never got closer than five. Ewin also had 13 rebounds. Jaland Lowe scored 22 points for the Panthers.

