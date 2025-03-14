Watkins becomes first women’s college athlete to sign with Fanatics sports merchandise platform

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Fanatics and Fanatics Collectibles sports merchandise platforms announced a multi-year deal with Southern California women’s basketball star JuJu Watkins. Fanatics said Watkins is the first women’s college athlete to sign a deal with the company. Fans will be able to purchase Watkins-themed memorabilia through Fanatics, such as autographed photos and basketballs. For trading cards, the agreement will involve autographs and game-worn memorabilia. The partnership will mark the first time she is featured in a USC uniform in a standard trading-card offering. Her first standard card will be in 2025 Bowman University Chrome Basketball.

