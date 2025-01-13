Watkins and Iriafen lead No. 4 USC over Penn State 95-73, keeping Nittany Lions winless in Big Ten

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 35 points, leading an 18-0 run with 10 points before halftime, and No. 4 Southern California defeated Penn State 95-73 in one of the first sporting events held in Los Angeles since the deadly wildfires began. Watkins made 13 of 15 shots to go with 11 rebounds, five steals and three blocks. Kiki Iriafen added 28 points for the Trojans. They improved to 16-1 overall and 6-0 in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions were led by Talayah Walker with 18 points. Penn State fell to 9-8 and 0-6 in league play.

